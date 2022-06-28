Rescuers dig for survivors after Russian missiles pound Ukrainian shopping mall

By Simon Lewis KREMENCHUK, Ukraine (Reuters) -Firefighters and soldiers searched on Tuesday for survivors in the rubble of a shopping mall in central Ukraine after a Russian missile strike killed at least 16 people in an attack condemned by the United Nations and the West. Family members of the missing lined up at a hotel across the street where rescue workers had set up a base after Monday's strike on the busy mall in Kremenchuk, southeast of Kyiv. More than 1,000 people were inside when two Russian missiles slammed into the mall, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. At least 16 peop...