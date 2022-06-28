Rescuers dig for survivors after Russian missiles pound Ukrainian shopping mall

By Simon Lewis KREMENCHUK, Ukraine (Reuters) -Firefighters and soldiers searched on Tuesday for survivors in the rubble of a shopping mall in central Ukraine after a Russian missile strike killed at least 16 people in an attack condemned by the United Nations and the West. Family members of the missing lined up at a hotel across the street where rescue workers had set up a base after Monday's strike on the busy mall in Kremenchuk, southeast of Kyiv. More than 1,000 people were inside when two Russian missiles slammed into the mall, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. At least 16 peop...
Former Mark Meadows White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson is the surprise witness: report
June 27, 2022
After a day of speculation, it was revealed that former White House aide to Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson, will be the surprise testimony on Tuesday.
According to Punchbowl News managing editor Heather Caygle, Hutchinson will walk through some of the things she's also said in the two meetings with the committee totaling 20 hours of conversations under oath.
Three people familiar with the investigation told the Washington Post that the reason for the secrecy "is in part due to credible security threats to a witness."
Among the thing she revealed are conversations between Donald Trump and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, who conveyed to the president that his Jan. 6 plot doing was illegal.
"Hutchinson has provided extensive information about Meadows’s activities in trying to overturn the election," The Washington Post reported. "The Washington Post reported late last month that Hutchinson had told the committee that Meadows remarked to others that Trump indicated support for hanging his vice president after rioters who stormed the Capitol on that day started chanting, 'Hang Mike Pence!'"
Last month, Politico revealed Hutchinson told the committee that Meadows incinerated documents after a meeting with Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA). It was previously revealed that Trump attempted to flush documents down the toilet, clogging the pipes in the centuries-old building.
"Meadows played a critical role in shepherding an array of schemes entertained by Trump in his quest to hold onto power," explained Raw Story's Jordan Green. "That included hosting meetings with the president and members of the House Freedom Caucus to discuss a plan — much like [Peter] Navarro’s 'Green Bay Sweep' — to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to remand the electoral votes back to the battleground states and delay certifying the election for Biden, according to testimony to the January 6th Committee by White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson."
\u201cCassidy Hutchinson is the symbol of the hearings not merely because the wealth of information she will present, but because it is secondhand, which is forced on the committee by Meadows\u2019s successful but derelict noncooperation.Have to hope DOJ will mine his & Scavino\u2019s knowledge\u201d— Harry Litman (@Harry Litman) 1654442262
\u201cMeet your likely star witness:\n\nCassidy Hutchinson has recalled for the committee various episodes in the chaotic scramble to sustain Trump\u2019s election-fraud falsehood. A mid-level aide, she kept detailed schedules of movements in the West Wing and spoke extensively with Meadows.\u201d— Harry Litman (@Harry Litman) 1654442038
Previous assumptions about the witness included Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), who said that he was willing to begin cooperating with the committee. Another possible witness was Alex Holder, the documentary filmmaker who turned over 11 hours of video of Donald Trump beginning in Oct. 2020 and going through Jan. 2021.
Pat Cipollone, Trump's former White House counsel, has been specifically called out by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) for refusing to come forward after he reportedly "tried to do the right thing" around the Jan. 6 plot to overthrow the election.
Fox reporter Chad Pergram is reporting that the Senate Sergeant at Arms who was in charge during the attack on Congress on Jan. 6 has died.
\u201c1) Fox confirms that Michael Stenger, the Senate Sergeant at Arms who was in charge of Senate security the day of the Capitol riot, has died.\u201d— Chad Pergram (@Chad Pergram) 1656373127
Michael Stenger resigned after it became clear that the Capitol Police were woefully unprepared and ill-informed about the incoming attacks in 2021.
Conspiracy theorists were quick to ask whether House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had him on a hit list, but he was on the Senate side, which was under the governing body of then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and had nothing to do with Pelosi.
Pelosi has been the target of the right-wing, including former President Donald Trump, who alleged that she didn't ask for any assistance for Jan. 6, which is untrue.
“The Speaker believes security officials should make security decisions. The Speaker immediately signaled her support for the deployment of the National Guard when she was presented with that recommendation on the afternoon of January 6th. Public testimony confirms the fact that the Speaker was not made aware of any request for such a deployment prior to then,” Drew Hammill, a spokesperson for Pelosi told The Associated Press in a 2021 email.
Maddow details Donald Trump's not-so-good, very bad week of legal disasters
June 27, 2022
While American women are figuring out what the Supreme Court ruling does to bodily autonomy and watching the House Select Committee investigating the attack on Congress, it appears former President Donald Trump is facing a growing list of serious legal issues.
MSNBC's Rachel Maddow rattled off the information at the top of her Monday show and how it is a continuation of dramatic legal bills and a possible drop in investments.
"Meanwhile, the former president, President Trump, today — he saw shares in his new media company swirled in the toilet," said Maddow. "When the company had to announce in a regulatory filing that its entire board of directors just got served with federal grand jury subpoenas from federal prosecutors and the Southern District of New York. It had previously been known that Trump's new media business venture was being investigated by the FCC, the Security and Exchange Commission, and by an entity called FINRA, which is a financial industry watchdog. But now, it's apparently federal prosecutors as well. So, maybe that's a criminal investigation now? I mean, if you're trying to keep up, I think this is everything, but maybe there is more."
She then noted that Trump is also "facing state criminal investigators in Georgia, and investigators there related to his efforts to overthrow the government and stay in power. Also, a state civil investigation in New York related to alleged fraud in his family business. His family business has already been criminally indicted as well in New York. His new media business may also now be under federal criminal investigation, these brand-new subpoenas that just went out. One of his loyalists lawyers that the Justice Department will definitely help with this government block, he just had a search warrant executed at his home. One of his outside lawyers, who also allegedly helped to overthrow the government plot, just had a search warrant executed for his phone. I mean -- this is fine, right? This is normal."
There are eight states facing primary elections on Tuesday.
See the video below as well as a walk-through from former federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade on the revelations around the Jan. 6 committee.
Donald Trump's not-so-good, very bad, week of legal disasters youtu.be
