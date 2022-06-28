Rescuers dig for survivors after Russian missiles pound Ukrainian shopping mall

Three people familiar with the investigation told the Washington Post that the reason for the secrecy "is in part due to credible security threats to a witness."

Among the thing she revealed are conversations between Donald Trump and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, who conveyed to the president that his Jan. 6 plot doing was illegal.

"Hutchinson has provided extensive information about Meadows’s activities in trying to overturn the election," The Washington Post reported. "The Washington Post reported late last month that Hutchinson had told the committee that Meadows remarked to others that Trump indicated support for hanging his vice president after rioters who stormed the Capitol on that day started chanting, 'Hang Mike Pence!'"

Last month, Politico revealed Hutchinson told the committee that Meadows incinerated documents after a meeting with Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA). It was previously revealed that Trump attempted to flush documents down the toilet, clogging the pipes in the centuries-old building.

"Meadows played a critical role in shepherding an array of schemes entertained by Trump in his quest to hold onto power," explained Raw Story's Jordan Green. "That included hosting meetings with the president and members of the House Freedom Caucus to discuss a plan — much like [Peter] Navarro’s 'Green Bay Sweep' — to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to remand the electoral votes back to the battleground states and delay certifying the election for Biden, according to testimony to the January 6th Committee by White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson."





Previous assumptions about the witness included Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), who said that he was willing to begin cooperating with the committee. Another possible witness was Alex Holder, the documentary filmmaker who turned over 11 hours of video of Donald Trump beginning in Oct. 2020 and going through Jan. 2021.

Pat Cipollone, Trump's former White House counsel, has been specifically called out by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) for refusing to come forward after he reportedly "tried to do the right thing" around the Jan. 6 plot to overthrow the election.



