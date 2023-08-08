Review: The 'Back to the Future' musical on Broadway
Decades after it became a cult sci-fi, "Back to the Future" is making its comeback as a musical on stages in New York, London and elsewhere. Sean Ebsworth Barnes/Polk and Co/dpa

New York (tca/dpa) — Stories about time-travel are seductive. We’re all trapped in our aging bodies and our creaking moment. And we all fantasize about leaving both of them behind, at least for a few hours at, say, the Winter Garden Theatre. “This is heavy,” Marty McFly would say. But he doesn’t direct on Broadway. Those existential concerns are nowhere to be found at the new musical version of the 1985 Robert Zemeckis movie “Back to the Future,” the show a frenetic new spectacle from London with a flying DeLorean car essentially re-creating the role played, years ago, by a helicopter in “Miss...