'I would definitely not vote for me': RFK Jr. understands why racist remarks turn people off

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he would "definitely" not vote for himself if he believed some of the reports about things he said.

In a recording published by the New York Post, Kennedy appeared to claim that "Covid-19 attacks certain races disproportionately."

"Covid-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese," he said in the recording. "We don't know whether it was deliberately targeted that or not."

Kennedy has said that his remarks were taken out of context.

"My unfavorability ratings should be off the charts," the candidate told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday. "If people believe, I mean, listen, if I believe the stuff that's written about me in the papers and reported about me on the mainstream news sites, I would not have any, I would definitely not vote for me."

"And I would not, you know, I would think I was a very despicable person," he added.

Watch the video below from Fox News or at the link.