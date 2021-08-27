Vax-bashing RFK Jr. helped the man who murdered his father get parole

On Friday, the Associated Press reported that Sirhan Sirhan, the assassin imprisoned for the killing of Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, has been recommended for parole — in part because Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spoke up on his behalf.

"I have been a strong advocate for the release of Mr. Sirhan B. Sirhan since I learned of evidence that was not presented to the court during his trial," wrote RFK Jr. in a letter to the parole board.

Another of RFK's sons, Douglas Kennedy, also spoke in favor of his release, arguing he has shown true remorse for his actions and is not a threat to the community. Prosecutors also declined to argue in favor of his continued incarceration.

RFK Jr. has become infamous in recent years because of his activism pushing anti-vaccine conspiracy theories. He is one of the so-called "Disinformation Dozen," the 12 people who are responsible for 73 percent of all anti-vaccine content shared on Facebook.

Sirhan's parole must still be reviewed by the California Parole Board's staff, and then by Gov. Gavin Newsom, who will have 30 days to decide whether to approve or deny the release.