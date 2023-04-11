Colorado GOPer slams disabled people 'dumb enough' to visit discriminatory businesses
Twitter/screen grab

Colorado state Rep. Richard Holtorf (R) suggested that people with disabilities in his state don't need additional protections against discrimination because Spain does not allow participants to sue if they are injured during the "running of the bulls" in Pamplona.

On Tuesday, Holtorf spoke on the House floor in opposition to a bill that would permit civil penalties for discrimination against people with disabilities.

"If you're dumb enough to get on this road and run the eight blocks, ten blocks and run in the ring and you get hurt, you own it," he said. "And that's Spanish law."

"There's no liability, there's no lawsuits, you don't get to do any of that," he added. "Because you're responsible for the risks that you take in this running of the bulls."

The bill, sponsored by Democratic state Rep. David Ortiz, aims to "bolster basic access at places of public accommodations for people with disabilities" by allowing civil lawsuits.

Ortiz lashed out at Holtorf on Twitter following his floor speech.

"The absolute #ableism and ignorance on display here against community living with a disability ♿️ AND ANY MOVEMENT we try and make toward securing our basic human rights and #basicaccess is astounding," Ortiz wrote.

Watch the video clip below.

SmartNews Video