AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka dies suddenly: Sources
Wikipedia Commons

Richard Trumka, the longtime president of the AFL-CIO labor organization, had died suddenly and unexpectedly.

Two sources told Politico the 72-year-old Trumka had died, and one source said he apparently had suffered a heart attack either Wednesday evening or Thursday morning.

AFL-CIO staffers were notified of his death Thursday morning.

Trumka had led the federation, which represents more than 12.5 million workers, for more than a decade and has been a close ally of President Joe Biden's White House.

SmartNews