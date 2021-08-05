House GOP committee bashed for 'classless' attack on AFL-CIO leader hours after his death

On Thursday, longtime AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka, a towering figure in the modern labor movement, unexpectedly died of a heart attack. But the GOP, traditionally opposed to collective bargaining rights, did not handle the news with the utmost tact.

Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC), ranking member of the House Education and Labor Committee, put out a statement that "My heart goes out to his family in this trying time ... That said, I will continue to defend workers against forced unionization, jobs-killing mandated wages, and other socialist policies endorsed by the AFL-CIO."

