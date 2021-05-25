WATCH: Rick Santorum gives credit to CNN for not firing him years earlier

After Rick Santorum was finally fired by CNN after weeks of outrage of his disparaging of Native Americans, the former GOP senator appeared on Fox News to discuss the scandal.

But, oddly enough, Santorum gave CNN credit for not firing him earlier.

"I was at CNN for four and a half years and literally from the time I started there were groups out there calling for me to be fired," he said. "And so, in some respects, I give CNN credit for holding on four and half years in spite of some of the things I said defending President Trump and saying other things about what conservatives believe."

He then lied about his comments and said they were "not at all disparaging towards Native Americans."

"The intolerance of the left is really the issue here and the cancel culture that is flowing from it," Santorum argued.

Watch:



