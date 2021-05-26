Rick Wilson: Trump could be 'in complete control of the House of Representatives' if GOP retakes Congress
GOP strategist Rick Wilson.

Former Republican strategist Rick Wilson is warning that former President Donald Trump is not done leaving a stain on American democracy.

Writing in the Washington Post, Wilson hammers his former party for letting Trump be their kingmaker, which he says could have terrifying repercussions if the GOP retakes Congress in next year's midterm elections.

"He'll play kingmaker down to races for deputy dogcatcher; a vengeful spirit against those who oppose him, and potentially a man in complete control of the House of Representatives," Wilson writes. "Trump didn't like Cheney, so she was benched with a cowardly voice vote. He opposed a bipartisan Jan. 6 commission, so McCarthy opposed a deal to create one that members of his own caucus had struck with Democrats. Memo to McCarthy: If the GOP wins the House in 2022 and Trump tells Republican members he wants to be chosen as speaker, there won't be a thing you can do to stop him."

Wilson argues that this is why it's particularly dangerous to see Trump as anything but a continued danger to the future of the American republic.

"'The GOP is Trump's party now,"' he concludes. "Republican loyalty to him is cult-like, almost maniacal. He was drummed out of office, sure, but tagging him Former Guy isn't how America puts him in the rearview mirror. It'll help him stay behind the wheel."

Read the whole editorial here.