Rick Wilson: Senate Democrats are 'getting rolled daily' on voting rights and need to get bolder

Anti-Trump conservative Rick Wilson this week warned Senate Democrats that they're letting state Republican voter suppression laws go completely unanswered, and he thinks they should take some lessons from Democratic politicians in Texas.
Specifically, Wilson reacted with horror to news about Texas's new voting law that prohibits driving more than two non-relatives to the polls unless the state approves submitted paperwork stating the specific reason that these voters need assistance.
"Unreal," Wilson commented on Twitter.
He followed this up by noting the distinct lack of action among Senate Democrats in passing voting rights legislation that would override the voting restrictions being passed by Republicans throughout the country, and he encouraged the party to take its cues from Texas Democrats who have temporarily blocked the GOP's efforts by walking out en masse from the legislative chamber.
"There are a number of lessons in boldness, strategy, and leverage from a minority position in Texas viz the egregious voting rights restrictions bill," he said. "The U.S. Senate Democrats would be wise to study them instead of getting rolled on the daily."
