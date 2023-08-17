'There is no escape': Rick Wilson taunts his former party as Trump traps them in cycle of losing

One-time Republican strategist Rick Wilson on Thursday taunted his former party for being stuck in a cycle of losing elections that stems from its voters' unshakeable attachment to former President Donald Trump.

Writing on Twitter, Wilson unpacked a segment on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that demonstrated how Republicans have performed poorly across the board in elections ever since Trump's upset win in the 2016 presidential race.

"Great coverage on Morning Joe of the tidal wave of terrible polls showing Donald Trump is political poison," he wrote. "As Joe [Scarborough] pointed out, it has always been thus; losses or vast underperformance since 2017, on years and off."

And given that Trump is far away the frontrunner to be the Republican Party's nominee again in 2024, Wilson said that the party should expect to keep losing.

"There. Is. No. Escape," he emphasized. "ETTD [Everything Trump touches dies] is eternal and unerring. The 'Good Republican' will be as shattered as the 'Good German' myth when this is over. The 'Good Republicans' whisper in the dark how much they hate Trump. They tell reporters *every* *single* *day* that *they're* not like the base. *They're* 'just trying to steer the ship.' After eight years, how's that working out? Not well, at any level."

