'At the center of it is a grift': Expert explains what's driving some domestic extremist groups -- and how they should be prosecuted

On Tuesday's edition of MSNBC's "Deadline: White House," intelligence and extremism expert Kristofer Goldsmith outlined how best to go after violent extremist paramilitary groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers under law.
Specifically, he argued, many of these groups operate as moneymaking schemes — and therefore, hate crimes they commit can allow the group to be targeted under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).
"People have too few tools in terms of who to call, what you do about it, what rises to the level of involving law enforcement," said anchor Nicolle Wallace. "Explain."
"So, first — the First Amendment is what scares every FBI agent away from bringing the heat against white supremacists, because what they don't want from researchers like me is, hey, this guy is brainwashing kids with white supremacist ideology," said Goldsmith. "What they want is, there's going to be a specific attack at a specific time, and frankly, that stuff is just way too rare for us to prevent these things from happening."
"One of the things that the innovation lab of Human Rights First has been doing is, we've been analyzing leaks from white supremacist organizations where they documented themselves committing hate crimes, traveling across state lines, engaged in interstate conspiracies to commit hate crimes," said Goldsmith.
"What we're going to be doing in the coming weeks is we're going to be publishing on our website at the innovation lab, the Human Rights First, information about where these hate crimes happened, when they happened, so we'll be specific about, like, last year, the Pride mural in Olympia, Washington, it was destroyed. That involved Patriot Front members from three states who planned this out, who documented it themselves, who are known and, you know, if the police aren't going to go after them, district attorneys can, and groups that defend vulnerable communities can file lawsuits."
"And I think RICO is probably going to be the best tool against these types of organizations, because whether it's Henry 'Enrique' Tarrio or Stewart Rhodes at the Proud Boys or the Oath Keepers, almost every single one of these organizations, at the center of it is a grift, and there's money being exchanged," continued Goldsmith. "There are interstate conspiracies. All of the tools are out there. We just have to get a little more creative."
Watch below or at this link.
Kristofer Goldsmith says domestic extremism groups are a "grift" www.youtube.com