‘Ridiculously ashamed’: Kansas man with long list of convictions sentenced in Capitol riot
Court records say this is Kasey Hopkins of Kansas City, Kansas, near the Washington Monument on Jan. 6, 2021. - U.S. Department of Justice/TNS

Kasey Hopkins got right to the point in his recent letter to U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan expressing remorse for his involvement in the Capitol riot. “Ma’am you have my rap sheet and to my shame it’s not a good one,” began the Kansas City, Kansas, window contractor in a 3½-page note written prior to his sentencing Monday on a misdemeanor charge. “...I was sent to prison in the summer of 2002. It’s important to me that you know.” Prison, Hopkins told the judge, “was the single best thing to happen to me!” After getting out, he said, he turned his life around, started a now-successful bu...