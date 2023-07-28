Riding the ‘Barbie wave’: Moviegoers and businesses alike celebrate the movie

People gather at the Malibu Barbie Cafe, a pop-up restaurant with a roller rink, on South Racine Avenue in Chicago on June 5, 2023. - Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/TNS
CHICAGO — Tyler Barnes knew Barbie as a toy growing up. When he heard there was a new movie coming out, he wanted to see Barbie’s story come to life. And he was looking for an excuse to wear pink. Barnes, clad in pink pants and a pink cowboy hat, ventured to ShowPlace ICON in the South Loop Wednesday evening to watch the movie with two of his co-workers from Honey Berry Cafe. His review: it’s “rewatchable” and his new favorite tune is “I’m Just Ken.” “I really liked it,” Barnes, 22, said. “They touch heavily on Black women empowerment, and in a very good way that made a lot of sense. It was re...