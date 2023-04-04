Pro-Trump media outlet banned by YouTube on eve of arraignment

Right Side Broadcasting Network, a prominent right-wing media outlet known for its support of former President Donald Trump, has been suspended from YouTube for seven days, the network announced.

"On Monday, RSBN received a notice from YouTube informing us that due to content violating their 'elections misinformation' policies, the platform has removed several videos. These include President Trump’s most recent rally in Waco, Texas, his remarks at CPAC, and our exclusive sit-down interview with him at Mar-a-Lago," said the network in a statement.

This comes just as Trump is scheduled to be arrested and enter his plea in the New York criminal case over payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

"Conveniently, YouTube’s Orwellian censorship practices have returned just one day before President Trump is arraigned in a gross weaponization of the justice system," the network said.

"Rather than allowing RSBN to show a countervailing view to the mainstream media’s version of the arraignment, they are simply shutting down our efforts. Again, they are leaving millions of Americans voiceless in the face of tyranny," the statement continued. "However, this is not our first rodeo. RSBN is fully prepared to move full steam ahead with Tuesday’s all-day live coverage of pro-Trump protests in Manhattan and President Trump’s press conference at Mar-a-Lago."

RSBN was founded in 2015 by conservative activist Joe Seales, and specializes in its live feeds of Trump events.

The network has long clashed with YouTube, which has forced them to take down conspiracy theorist comments from some of their broadcasts.