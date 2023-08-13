Right-wing hate no longer confined to the fringes: conservative columnist
A controversial speechwriter dismissed by the Ron DeSantis campaign last month after reportedly trafficking in Nazi imagery is among the latest examples how far-right extremism has permeated the mainstream, a conservative columnist is claiming.

Nate Hochman, who reportedly placed a Nazi sonnenrad in a pro-DeSantis online video, had previously called Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes “probably a better influence” than Ben Shapiro “on young men who might otherwise be conservative,” although he later walked that comments back, saying “I said some really stupid things, which I don’t actually believe, that signaled agreement with Fuentes, even though I couldn’t disagree more with his vision of the world.”

Hochman is no outlier, David French writes for The Times in a column published under the headline "The Lost Boys of the American Right," which notes that the disgraced operative previously worked as a staff writer at mainstream conservative outlets The National Review and The Dispatch.

“Hochman is not alone,” French writes, noting that the right-wing publication Breitbart in June published disturbing messages from pro-DeSantis influencer Pedro Gonzalez that included the comments: “Whites are the only hope nonwhites have of living civilized lives” and “The only tactical consideration of Jews is screening them for movements.”

French writes that “As I survey the right — especially the young, so-called new right — I see a movement in the grip of some rather simple but powerful cultural forces. Hatred, combined with masculine insecurity and cowardice, is herding young right-wing men into outright bigotry and prejudice. Contrary to their self-conception, they’re not strong or tough or courageous. They’re timid sheep in wolves’ clothing, moving exactly where the loudest and most aggressive voices tell them to.”

