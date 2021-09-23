Right-wing 'snowflakes' are 'burning books' thanks to their outrage over CRT: op-ed

Writing in The Bulwark this Thursday, Charlie Sykes contends that the right-wing is emulating the leftist "cancel culture" they claim to despise.

As an example, Sykes cites a story out of Pennsylvania where an all-white school board banned a list of educational resources such as a children's book about Rosa Parks, Malala Yousafzai's autobiography and CNN's Sesame Street town hall on racism. He also points to Tennessee's Republican governor, who signed a new law which bans the teaching of ideas linked to "critical race theory."

According to Sykes, the right's attempts to ban books and "micromanage discussions of race and justice," have little to do with CRT.

"But they do reflect the campaign to stigmatize any discussions, ideas, or narratives about that might be uncomfortable — or hurt someone's feelings," he writes, adding that we shouldn't expect the "book bans" to end any time soon.

Read the full article over at The Bulwark.