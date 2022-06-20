Rikers Island detainee dies — seventh death in NYC custody this year
A general view shows the Rikers Island facility on June 6, 2022. - ED JONES/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — A detainee died on Rikers Island early Monday — the seventh person to die in custody at the jail complex this year. The inmate died in the George R. Vierno Center at about 1:30 a.m. The Department of Correction did not immediately identify the cause of death. “We are saddened to hear of the passing of this individual,” said DOC Commissioner Louis Molina. “Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Every person in our custody is someone’s son, daughter, brother or sister, and it is an especially heartbreaking tragedy to learn that a loved one has passed away while incarcerated....