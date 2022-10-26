Riot police deploy in Iranian cities as people gather for Amini's memorial

By Parisa Hafezi DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian riot police deployed in large numbers in Mahsa Amini's home town of Saqez on Wednesday, witnesses said, after activists called for protests across the country to mark 40 days since she died in detention over her "inappropriate attire". Demonstrations ignited by the 22-year-old's death while in the custody of Iran's morality police on Sept. 16 have become one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic's clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution. A wide range of Iranians have come out onto the streets, with some calling for the downfall of th...