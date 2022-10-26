Riot police deploy in Iranian cities as people gather for Amini's memorial

By Parisa Hafezi DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian riot police deployed in large numbers in Mahsa Amini's home town of Saqez on Wednesday, witnesses said, after activists called for protests across the country to mark 40 days since she died in detention over her "inappropriate attire". Demonstrations ignited by the 22-year-old's death while in the custody of Iran's morality police on Sept. 16 have become one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic's clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution. A wide range of Iranians have come out onto the streets, with some calling for the downfall of th...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Donald Trump must be indicted — and this time, I believe Merrick Garland will act
October 26, 2022
Following the final hearing of the congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, the evidence is overwhelming: The Department of Justice must bring criminal charges against Donald Trump and many others for their culpability for the attack. The evidence of criminal conduct by the former president is so strong, and the offenses so consequential to the continued viability of American democracy, that indictment is the only appropriate outcome — and I believe the DOJ will indict.
The select committee's public hearings, which culminated Oct. 13, made clear how Trump and his allies planned and executed a conspiracy to overturn the will of the American people. The committee demonstrated that Trump and those around him knew he had lost the 2020 presidential election but nevertheless pushed false election fraud claims to justify their efforts to overturn the results. The committee explained how Trump and his allies illegally pressured Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the will of the people, illegally pressured and harassed Arizona and Georgia legislators and election workers to do the same, and pressured the Department of Justice to legitimize election fraud lies to create a false pretext for overturning the election.
The committee further demonstrated that Trump's allies were in touch with violent extremist groups to plan the "Stop the Steal" rally on the morning of Jan. 6, that Trump had clearly specified that date for mob action in a tweet — after a marathon meeting with lawyers made clear that other options to overturn the election were not promising — that Trump sent a mob he knew to be armed to the Capitol to stop the peaceful transfer of power, and that he anticipated, incited and encouraged the violence that occurred on Jan. 6.
While the question of whether to indict a former president yields few easy answers, there is only one that is just: Trump must face criminal charges for his efforts to defraud the American people of their right to elect a president.
Bringing federal charges in any case requires as a threshold matter that a prosecutor determine that the defendant's conduct constitutes a federal offense and that there is sufficient evidence to sustain a conviction. Thanks in part to the committee's work, we know there is overwhelming evidence that Trump participated in a conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstructed an official proceeding of Congress — just two of the offenses that federal prosecutors are likely considering. Charging Trump would also meet other requirements, including that it serve a substantial federal interest. Other relevant considerations would support charging Trump too: Few imaginable federal offenses could be more serious than a criminal conspiracy to unlawfully remain in power. Trump was at the center of the various efforts to remain in power, and he has fought the DOJ's efforts to investigate the Jan. 6 attacks.
The prosecution of a former president is clearly no standard criminal case. Attorney General Merrick Garland and his department may feel pressure to decline prosecution because of the likelihood that charging Trump would prove contentious and the possibility that doing so might exacerbate partisan political divisions, or even lead to violence. Those advocating for forbearance often cite Gerald Ford's pardon of Richard Nixon as a model that should inform the present.
That logic is misguided for three reasons:
First, Trump has yet to face any consequences for his criminal efforts to retain power against the will of the American people. After the Watergate investigations exposed Nixon's crimes, he resigned the presidency in disgrace and never sought public office again. Trump by contrast, is not in exile — he is emboldened. He remains the de facto leader of the Republican Party and is reportedly preparing to run for president again in 2024. Under Trump's leadership, the party has embraced, not renounced, the Jan. 6 attack: At least 291 Republican candidates running for Congress or statewide office this year have denied the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election. The election denialism that Trump fomented and still propagates today will go unchecked if charges are declined.
Second, Trump is going to continue breaking the law until he is held accountable. Since he first ran for president in 2016, Trump has been credibly accused of at least 55 crimes. That record includes his attempts to obstruct the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election, his efforts to pressure Ukraine to open a sham investigation into Joe Biden in 2019 and his unauthorized possession of sensitive government records at Mar-a-Lago.
Finally, prosecuting Trump represents a critical opportunity to reaffirm that it is unacceptable to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power–a defining feature of American constitutional democracy. Ultimately, Garland understands this, as well as the strength of the evidence. That's why I believe he will act. The way to protect our democracy is to hold accountable those who sought to destroy it — including the former president.
CONTINUE READING Show less
'No worse than drag queens': Arizona GOP stands by candidate after purported blackface pics leak
October 26, 2022
On Wednesday, ABC 15 reported that Arizona Republicans, including Rep. Debbie Lesko, are standing by their endorsement of a state legislative candidate who was exposed for having dressed in blackface — and one associate defended her by claiming that blackface isn't really any worse than drag performances.
"Political allies are defending Mary Ann Mendoza, a Republican Arizona House candidate from Mesa, after photos of her in blackface and brownface surfaced on social media," reported Melissa Blasius.
Mendoza, who gained prominence as one of former President Donald Trump's "Angel Moms," or mothers who lost their children in crimes committed by unauthorized immigrants, was found to have Facebook photos of herself dressed up as Aunt Jemima and as an American Indian, both times with her skin darkened up, at various parties.
Blackface costumes have been roundly condemned as harkening back to minstrel shows, in which white performers would dress up as Black people to perform denigrating stereotypes as a comedic performance.
READ MORE: 'FBI should apologize': Trump rails against investigation while promoting post that demands Obama be jailed
"Lesko's emailed statement to ABC15 said, 'Instead of focusing on decade-old Halloween photos posted by liberal opponents right before an election, voters care about a secure border and common sense policies that will keep Arizona strong. That is what voters will get with Mary Ann Mendoza,'" said the report.
"Her heart is pure and she deserves our full support," Kathleen Winn, a friend of Mendoza's, told ABC 15. "Whatever makeup she wore is no worse than drag queens'."
This comes as Republicans around the country are pushing moral panic about LGBTQ presence in public spaces and around children, with many targeting drag queen events open to children, even though these events are designed to be non-sexualized and child-friendly.
This is not the first time that Mendoza has faced controversy. She was originally scheduled to give a speech for Trump's re-election campaign at the 2020 Republican National Convention, but was pulled from the lineup after she promoted a thread on Twitter that espoused the QAnon conspiracy theory and said, "malevolent Jewish forces in the banking industry are out to enslave non-Jews and promote world wars."
CONTINUE READING Show less
'FBI should apologize': Trump rails against investigation while promoting post that demands Obama be jailed
October 26, 2022
Former President Donald Trump on early Wednesday morning once again lashed out at the FBI probing his campaign's multiple contacts Russian agents during the 2016 presidential election.
Trump has once again been railing against the Russia investigation after his hand-picked special counsel, John Durham, failed twice to convict people whom he accused of lying to the FBI in order to perpetuate a false story about Trump's links to Russia.
In his latest Truth Social post on the matter, Trump promoted a post advocating that former President Barack Obama be thrown in jail for his supposed role in launching the Russia investigation, despite the fact that neither Durham or former Attorney General Bill Barr ever came close to implicating him.
Trump then tied the years-old Russia investigation to the current probe into his mishandling of top-secret government documents that he stashed at his Mar-a-Lago resort and then refused to return even after being served a subpoena.
READ MORE: Ted Cruz 'clearly doesn't want to be a senator anymore' -- so he's using a book tour to launch 2024 campaign: columnist
"The FBI must apologize for all of its illegal and sinister actions -- and it continues with the Mar-a-Lago Raid and Box Hoax!" Trump wrote.
Trump has not yet been charged with mishandling top-secret government documents, which reportedly included information on a foreign nation's nuclear program.
However, close aide Kash Patel reportedly testified recently before a grand jury in the probe and there is no sign that prosecutors are winding down the investigation anytime soon.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}