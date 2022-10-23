Rishi Sunak: I am standing to be British prime minister

"What does the dynamic look like in this Republican House?" host Stein prompted. "There has obviously been dysfunctional Republican Houses in the past. Will this one have that level of dysfunction or will it be even harder for somebody like McCarthy to corral these members?"

"That's a great question Sam," the former GOP lawmaker began. "You and I were on together when the McCarthy tapes broke about January 6th and I said, look this might hold Kevin McCarthy's speakership in peril. You said no, I think he'll get through. And since then, he indeed has consolidated it in what I would call the crazy caucus."

"In my years in Congress the crazy caucus was ten or 15 people, now it is the majority of the caucus," he continued. "So the dynamic is an interesting one. Because, rather than Kevin McCarthy trying to keep this caucus in check, he just fully embraced it. So I think what you will see is a caucus defined by its investigations."

"I think, where a year ago, Kevin McCarthy would have said, no we are not going to impeach Joe Biden,' they will impeach Joe Biden, " he continued.

He added that an investigation of Hunter Biden "is going to be a Republican witch hunt -- but that will be the house dynamic; how quickly they move to impeach Joe Biden regardless of the facts and information."

