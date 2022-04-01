Rising hunger looms in Sudan, with little aid in sight

By Nafisa Eltahir and Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Millions more Sudanese are set to go hungry this year as economic turmoil and erratic rains drive up prices and reduce harvests, with a halt to foreign assistance and the war in Ukraine putting food supplies at further risk. The rising levels of hunger forecast by United Nations agencies threaten to further destabilise a country that faces growing conflict and poverty following a military takeover last year. Sudan has been mired in economic crisis since before the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir in an uprising in 2019. ...