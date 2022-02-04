Former RNC executive slams party for Cheney-Kinzinger censure: 'I would not contribute' to the GOP now

On Friday, shortly after the Republican National Committee voted to censure Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) for their work on the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, former Republican National Committee executive Al Cardenas tore into the GOP for their move.

"I would not contribute to the RNC now," said Cardenas, who also served as chairman of the Florida Republican Party and chaired the American Conservative Union. "These are two legitimately elected Republican members of Congress. One whose father was VP for 8 years; the other an active member of our military."

Kinzinger and Cheney, who were among the ten House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for his involvement in inciting the Capitol attack, have consistently scolded their party for allowing conspiracy theories about the election being stolen to propagate.

The censure resolution has attracted immediate controversy for a line that states Cheney and Kinzinger's work on the Select Committee furthers the "persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse." RNC chair Ronna McDaniel has denied this passage is referring to the perpetrators of the January 6 attack itself.