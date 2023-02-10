Election officials shoot down RNC's claim that Google made illegal in-kind contributions to Democrats

A new ruling by the Federal Election Commission released on Friday shoots down claims by the Republican National Committee that Google made an illegal in-kind contribution to Democrats.

The ruling against the RNC was expected, as the FEC already alerted Google several weeks ago that the complaint would be dismissed.

RNC officials, along with the campaign arms of House and Senate Democrats, had alleged in their complaint that the spam filter on Google's Gmail service was blocking Republican fundraising emails at a rate 820 percent higher than it blocked Democratic fundraising emails, a disparity larger than that of competing services like Outlook and Yahoo, which had slight biases against Democrats — and that this effectively is a contribution to the Democratic Party that has not been declared and is of a value in excess of campaign spending limits.

Their numbers come from a study performed by North Carolina State University's Department of Computer Science, which looked at over 318,000 emails sent by over 100 campaigns from both parties during the 2020 presidential campaign.

"There are only two conceivable explanations for this," stated the complaint. "Either Google’s SFA is significantly worse than those of its major competitors, which still would hardly explain the magnitude of this disparity, or Google is putting its thumb on the scale to benefit one party’s candidates over another in violation of federal law. Google’s biased email filtering mechanism wrongly diverted untold numbers of emails from Republican candidates1 into recipients’ spam folders, thereby eliminating a major source of political fundraising for Republican candidates and severely undermining their ability to communicate their messages to the public."

However, in a 6-0 vote, the FEC rejected Republicans' argument that Gmail's spam practices are an in-kind contribution to Democrats.

In a report explaining their decision, the FEC noted the N.C. State study had several limitations, including that it only covered a small period of the 2020 election, and the study's own authors concluded, "we have no reason to believe that there were deliberate attempts from these email services to create these biases to influence the voters." They also noted that Google asserts the complaint is vague and speculative, and there are several user-controlled settings that influence the rate of emails being flagged as spam.

Above all, the FEC concluded, Google's spam filter algorithm "reflects commercial considerations and does not reflect considerations outside of a business relationship" — namely, avoiding reputational injury from their service allowing too many spam emails through — and the company does not have an affirmative obligation to prevent "bona fide" business decisions about their product from incidentally suppressing one party's fundraising pitches more than another one.

In addition to the FEC complaint, Republicans filed a lawsuit against Google in federal court making the same claims. Google is seeking a dismissal of that litigation.