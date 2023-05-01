Massachusetts cop pulled gun and yelled racial slurs during road rage attack: report
Police Tape (AFP)

A Massachusetts, police officer was accused of pulling a gun and yelling racial slurs at a man during a road rage incident that took place last year, 10 Boston reported.

Joel Salituri, 43, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in relation to the Dec. 26, 2022 incident when Salituri and another man were driving. Salituri allegedly followed the other man until he pulled over into a parking lot and started yelling derogatory statements that included racial slurs, and flashed a firearm. He was not on duty at the time.

According to the district attorney's office, Salituri has been placed on administrative leave by the Hingham Police Department.

More charges could be filed against in the future, 10 Boston reported.

