Watch: Rob Zombie's campy new 'Munsters' movie trailer — a monster love story
The Munsters. (Universal Pictures)

The first trailer for Rob Zombie's new "The Munsters" movie dropped today, introducing the 1960's sitcom characters as a new, lovable bunch.

"Based on the ’60s black-and-white sitcom of the same name, Zombie’s version is in full color," Variety notes. "The film, which stars Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster and Daniel Roebuck as Grandpa, follows the family of benign monsters who relocate from Transylvania to the American suburbs. Butch Patrick and Pat Priest, who appeared in the original “The Munsters” television series, are also part of the cast."

Zombie, who directed "Halloween" and "House of 1000 Corpses," has shifted gears from the horror genre to a PG-rated love story. Zombie wrote the script and shot the film in Budapest and Hungary.

The film retells how Herman Munster met and married Lily in his search for love, and Grandpa's effort to thwart their marriage.

Zombie has been teasing still images from the project for months. He posted the trailer on his Instagram account. Costumes were designed by Tóth András Dániel and Godena-Juhász Attila.

Elvira — Cassandra Peterson — makes an appearance in the movie as well.

“Here I am playing this character that’s so different from what I normally do. I’m playing a super straight character,” Peterson told Variety.

The film will be released in the fall by Universal 1440 Entertainment.

You can watch the trailer on Zombie's Instagram account here.

