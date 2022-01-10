Wealthy killer Robert Durst dies from COVID-19 months after starting life in prison
Real estate heir Robert Durst appears in a criminal courtroom for his trial on charges of trespassing on property owned by his estranged family, in New York on Dec. 10, 2014. Photo by Mike Segar for Reuters.

Convicted murderer Robert Durst died from COVID-19 months after he was sent to prison for the rest of his life.

The 78-year-old New York real estate heir not long after he was sentenced to life in prison for the execution-style murder of his friend Susan Berman in December 2020, shortly before she was expected to speak with investigators about the disappearance of Durst's late wife, reported The Daily Beast.

“The doctor we had examine him twice said the trial would be very dangerous to his health, and now he’s got COVID,” said his lawyer Dick DeGuerin in October, when Durst was hospitalized and placed on a ventilator after testing positive for a breakthrough infection.

Durst was convicted of the point-blank shooting of Berman, who was expected to tell investigators that she had provided him with a false alibi in the 1982 disappearance of his first wife Kathie.

