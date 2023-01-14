J6 rioter claims he suffered like Rodney King at the hands of cops — but the judge isn't buying it

A graphic and comic book artist from Texas was convicted by a federal judge Friday of three felonies and three misdemeanors in connection with his assault on Capitol Police officers at the January 6 riot.

Robert Wayne Dennis, 63, of Garland, TX was convicted at a bench trial before U.S. District Court Judge James E. Boasberg, the Department of Justice reported. Dennis had been accused of charging, tackling and punching officers -- and wresting a baton from one – as part of the MAGA mob.

For his part, Dennis attempted to place a different spin on what happened, as reported by the Dallas Morning News:

“Dennis, who is white, told FBI agents who questioned him at his home in July 2021 that after he charged at the police line, he was subjected to a “Rodney King moment where he was beaten and sprayed by officers,” according to court records. King, a Black man, was beaten by Los Angeles police officers in 1991 in an incident caught on video.”

Dennis also told the agents he drove to the Trump rally in Washington D.C. because “he was waiting for the ‘Kraken to be released,” a federal prosecutor stated in a legal filing. And Dennis was quoted as telling agents “God knew why he went and that going was the righteous thing to do,” the Morning News reported.

In the end, however, the judge found Dennis guilty of two counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers; two counts related to engaging in violence at the Capitol; one count of civil disorder; and one count of entering restricted grounds, court records show.

Dennis had a distinctively artistic background for a MAGA rioter, as reported last October at Raw Story:

“A website linked to his Facebook account indicates that Dennis produces advertising graphics and designs such as logos and signage as well as original art and photography.

"’My background in the graphic arts, as well as my knowledge of the comic book field, enables me to take a less than desirable piece of original art and transform it… into a product that displays all of the merits that the work was originally intended to present,’ the website says.”

Dennis’ sentencing is scheduled for April 13.