Robin Williams’ death made Wayne Brady seek therapy for his depression
Wayne Brady, pictured in Chicago on Jan. 31, 2017, is opening up about his battle with depression and how Robin Williams’ tragic death led him to reach out for help. - Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Wayne Brady is opening up about his battle with depression and how Robin Williams’ tragic death led him to reach out for help, a quality he now regards as a “superpower.” “Robin was someone that I respected greatly, [and I] was blessed to work with him. I was touched by him my entire life,” the “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” alum, 50, told Verywell Mind in an interview published Wednesday. “And when you see someone who had the mind or Robin Williams and the kindness of Robin Williams and the talent of Robin Williams say, ‘I cannot talk to anybody about what is going on with me because it’s too gre...