Teacher fired after making disparaging comments about 'your kind' to Black student

"Many of these carjackers and criminals are 13, 14, and 15 years-old. I will order the Education and Justice Departments to overhaul federal standards on disciplining minors," he added. "So when troubled youth are out of control, they're out on the streets and they're going wild, we will stop it. The consequences are swift, certain and strong and they will know that."

Trump's rambling remarks were part of an apparent seven-point plan that is focused on using police force and violence against American citizens, and going as far as calling up "federal assets" to flood America's streets.

"I will not hesitate to send in federal assets including the National Guard until safety is restored," Trump says.

He began his speech by falsely accusing "Joe Biden and the 'defund the police Democrats' have turned our once great cities into cesspools of bloodshed and crime."

President Biden has repeatedly said he opposes calls to "defund the police," and America's cities are far from "cesspools of bloodshed and crime." According to The New York Times and others, murders, gun deaths, and mass shootings were down last year. And USA Today reported, "Data from big cities suggests most violent crime fell last year," noting it is a "snapshot" and some property crimes increased.

But according to Trump, crime is exploding.

"There's never been anything like it," he falsely claims. Overall, crime is way down against its 1990's peak.

Trump also says he will increase funding available to local police departments, but only if they enact "proven, common sense policing measures such as stop and frisk." Stop and frisk, at least as it was carried out under Mayor Rudy Giuliani in New York City, has been ruled unconstitutional. It also has been proven to not work in reducing crime, but it does work in increasing distrust in police.

The ex-president who watched as thousands of his insurrectionists attack the U.S. Capitol and did nothing for hours to stop them is now vowing to use the federal government, including the Dept. of Justice and Dept. of Homeland Security to "dismantle every gang, street crew, and drug network in America."

"Every single one of them will be dismantled," he says. "We already know where these turf wars and drug dens are. We know who the people are. And we're going to charge them and charge the culprits with every crime that we can find. We're going to be fair, but we're going to be tough."

And once again he calls for the death penalty to drug dealers and human traffickers.

"We also need the death penalty. For drug dealers so important. And I'd add to that human traffickers, drug dealers and human traffickers. They get the death penalty, watch it stop and stop quickly."

