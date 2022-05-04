Late-night comics weigh in on the end of Roe v. Wade: 'Hostile takeover of America's reproductive rights'

Late-night comedians weighed in on Tuesday after a draft Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe vs. Wade was leaked to Politico.

"The Supreme Court has voted to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, according to an initial draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito circulated inside the court and obtained by Politico. The draft opinion is a full-throated, unflinching repudiation of the 1973 decision which guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights and a subsequent 1992 decision — Planned Parenthood v. Casey — that largely maintained the right," Politico reported.

"The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah, who recently hosted the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, focused on why this is happening.

"It's important to remember how we got here. Because keep in mind that poll after poll shows that a majority of American's don't want Roe vs. Wade overturned. But the GOP didn't care about that. No, they didn't care about winning over the people, they just cared about getting enough justices on to the court to get what they want," he explained.

On "The Late Late Show with James Corden," the host described being "gobsmacked" because of his upbringing in the United Kingdom where abortion is provided by the national healthcare system.

And on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," the host interviewed two representatives, Amber Ruffin and Jenny Hagel, from the Democratic National Committee.

Watch all three below:

Supreme Court To Strike Down Roe v. Wade, Leaked Opinion Shows | The Daily Show www.youtube.com

Abortion Rights Are Under Threat www.youtube.com









Two Democrats React to the Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade www.youtube.com























