Roger Stone will show up before Jan. 6 committee on Friday — but plead the Fifth Amendment: report

Notorious Republican dirty-trickster Roger Stone will appear before the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. on Friday, but will plead the Fifth Amendment to every question.

When issuing a subpoena in November, the select committee said Stone was "was reportedly in Washington on January 5th and 6th, spoke at rallies on January 5th, and was slated to speak at the January 6th rally at the Ellipse that directly preceded the violent attack on the Capitol. Before traveling to Washington, Mr. Stone promoted his attendance at the rallies and solicited support to pay for security through the website stopthesteal.org. While in Washington, Mr. Stone reportedly used members of the Oath Keepers as personal security guards, at least one of whom has been indicted for his involvement in the attack on the Capitol. Mr. Stone has made remarks that he was planning to 'lead a march to the Capitol' from the Ellipse rally."

The Fifth Amendment protects against compelling a person to be a witness against themselves in a criminal case.

Watch: