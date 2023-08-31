'I've never talked to Mark Meadows!' Roger Stone scrambles over potential fake electors charge

Roger Stone, an adviser to former President Donald Trump, forcefully insisted Thursday that no evidence could incriminate him in the Jan. 6 attacks or the plot to use phony electors.

During an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, an animated Stone worried about charges against Trump and 18 co-defendants in Georgia. Stone denied knowing two of the alleged co-conspirators — Kenneth Chesebro and John Eastman.

"Let me be very clear. I don't know this guy, Chesebro. I've never talked to him," Stone insisted. "I don't know John Eastman. I've never talked to him."

He went on to claim an aide to former White House Chief of Staff lied when she invoked his name in testimony.

"They say that a woman named Cassidy Hutchison testified to the January 6th committee that the president told Mark Meadows to call Roger Stone and General Flynn on the 5th to find out what was going to happen on the 6th," Stone insisted. "I'm telling you that phone call never happened!"

"I've never talked to Mark Meadows on the phone," he added. "In fact, I've never communicated with him in any form."

Stone expressed urgent concern he could be charged after reporting from MSNBC's Ari Melber tied him to the plot to overturn the 2020 election with fake electors.

"The whole thing is a canard!" Stone exclaimed. "And to be very clear, deranged Ari Melber knows that, but he continues to, this is how it works. They beat a drum until it reaches critical mass on Twitter. And then some prosecutor begins to believe that it is the truth."

Stone did not deny he had communicated with members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.

"Have I met individual members of those groups? Yes. Do I know Donald Trump? Yes," he said.

