'Buckle up your seatbelt': Watergate lawyer shows why Roger Stone’s 'day is coming'

Former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman warned Roger Stone that the strong arm of the law isn't far off.

Akerman was speaking to Jason Johnson on Thursday, who was filling in for MSNBC's Ari Melber, when Johnson replayed a clip of the bombshell documentary that exposed Roger Stone's role in the Jan. 6 attack and in proposing the idea of fake electors.

Among the things revealed in the doc is that Stone had a meltdown over the fact that Trump didn't pardon him before leaving office on Jan. 20.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

"I think the real problem here is that in the Jan. 6th indictment that was brought to the District of Columbia by Jack Smith, he wanted to keep it really simple, and had only Donald Trump as a defendant, so he could get this to trial in January or February of next year," explained Akerman.

As for Roger Stone, however, Akerman said, "I guarantee you they have something on him. I mean, just to give you a couple of little tidbits, we know that Roger Stone was on Capitol Hill on Jan. 5th, the day before the riot. He was hanging out with the very people that you just mentioned in that group chat, the Proud Boys, and the Oath Keepers. In fact, he was photographed with the three of the Oath Keepers who have pled guilty to seditious conspiracy and agreed to cooperate with the government."

Those witnesses, the three Oath Keepers, haven't yet been called in any of the trials.

"And I think the radical reason is, probably they are saving those people for Roger Stone," said Akerman. "If they had had them testify in the original trials, they would have had to turn over all of the statements and reveal what they have said about Roger Stone. So, my sense is that Roger Stone's day is coming. Buckle up your seatbelt, and just sit and wait."

See the full commentary in the video below or at the link right here.