'Rogue' juror in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot case ended up being foreman, appeal says
Adam Fox was convicted in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. - Kent County Jail/Kent County Jail/TNS

DETROIT — The juror at the center of misconduct allegations that threatened to derail last year's trial of two men accused of orchestrating a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ended up staying on the jury and served as its foreman, according to a Wednesday court filing. The revelation was included in an appeal brief filed in the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday by former Potterville resident Adam Fox, the convicted ringleader of the kidnapping plot who is serving a 16-year sentence at a high-security federal prison in Colorado. Fox is trying to overturn his conviction in the p...