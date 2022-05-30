Texas governor has not yet spoken with Uvalde's state senator — who says Abbott has 'done nothing'

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has not yet spoken to state Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D) about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, which he represents in the legislature.

Gutierrez was interviewed on Monday, nearly a week after the attack, but MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell.

On Friday, Gutierrez interrupted a press conference the governor was holding to demand a special session of the legislature to address the mass shooting crisis in Texas.

O'Donnell noted Abbott did not respond to Gutierrez and simply said, "next question" and asked if that was the longest time he has gotten to speak with the governor.

"Yes, Lawrence," Gutierrez replied. "To be clear, the lieutenant governor called and asked what I needed for the community that he could do within his power. He's been helpful."

"I've had Republican colleagues in the senate call me. The governor has not contacted me," he said.

"If I'm the governor, I'm coming down here to help people and give them the things they need and talk about policy changes that need to happen. He has gone through seven massacres and done nothing, Gutierrez said.



On Sunday, Abbott was booed in Uvalde.