Roller derby resurgence: How America’s forgotten pastime is jamming in Charlotte
Clarissa Lacy pushes past blockers during a jam at Charlotte Roller Derby practice at Kate’ s Skating Rink in Indian Trail, North Carolina, on Sunday, July 30, 2023. - Khadejeh Nikouyeh/The Charlotte Observer/TNS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It’s trivia night at your local bar, and you’re asked to name a sport that emerged in the 1930s, sold out stadiums and arenas and graced network television stations multiple times per week. Oh, and it was played by both men and women — together. Chances are the answer “roller derby” would not roll off your tongue. But the wildly popular “rugby on wheels” was once a national — and even worldwide — sensation. While traditional sports have since usurped roller derby’s stardom, the sport continues to be played globally, and its focus on inclusivity has remained untouched. Charlo...