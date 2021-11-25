QAnon 'queen' orders 70,000 followers to 'shoot to kill' anyone vaccinating children

A QAnon leader who has declared herself "Queen of Canada" recently called for the deaths of anyone vaccinating children.

Romana Didulo's remarks were first reported by AntiHate.ca after being posted on Telegram, a social media platform where she has 70,000 followers.

In her post, Didulo said that so-called "Duck Hunters" should arm themselves against “everyone and anyone assisting in the injecting of coronavirus bioweapon into children." She also called on Americans to cross the border to participate in "hunting season."

“Please, use airports, hospitals, schools, stadiums, and other public venues to hold and detain all traitors," Didulo wrote. "They will stay there until Military Tribunal is held for each one of them until the day they are executed via firing squad or hanging."

She authorized her "military" to "[s]hoot to kill anyone who tries to inject children under the age of 19 years old with Coronavirus19 vaccines/ bioweapons or any other vaccines."

“This order is effective immediately," the statement said.

According to Vice, the words "shoot to kill" had been modified to say "arrest" in subsequent social media posts.

Didulo is reportedly vetting applicants in separate social media groups. One of the groups had over 100 members as of Thursday.