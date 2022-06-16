Romanian president slams Russian 'weaponization of grain'
(L-R) Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hold a joint a press conference after their meeting. Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis slammed Moscow for blockading Ukrainian grain exports at a press conference in Kiev.

"I firmly condemn the weaponization of grain by Russia with such a global impact," he said, speaking alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Romania is trying to create an efficient alternative route for Ukrainian exports by directing them through the Black Sea port of Constanta and by using the river Danube, Iohannis said.

Since the war began, almost 1 million tons of Ukrainian grain have already been exported via Constanta, and transport capacities are set to expand, with new Romanian-Ukrainian border crossings and renovation to the railway network.

