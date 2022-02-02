GOP's Ron Johnson has anemic quarterly fundraising — and couldn't even crack $1 million
On Tuesday, Heartland Signal reported that Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) reported a weak fundraising haul for the latest quarter — failing to even reach $1 million for his re-election bid.

"The two-term senator, angling for a third term after breaking his promise to leave after 12 years in office, raised just $711,500 in the last quarter of 2021, according to his FEC report published Monday," reported Zach Cunning. "Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), the next-lowest fundraising incumbent in a competitive race, brought in over four times Johnson’s total for the quarter: $3.3 million. Her fundraising more than doubled her Republican challengers, the Nevada Appeal reported."

"Marco Rubio (R-FL) the only other Republican incumbent running in a competitive race, brought in $5.2 million in the last quarter," noted the report. "He also reportedly has over $10.6 million in cash on hand. Johnson is sitting on just $2.4 million."

Johnson has attracted controversy for promoting COVID-19 conspiracy theories, including that the virus could be treated with mouthwash — and even that the vaccines are an affront to God. He has also suggested that the January 6 attack on the Capitol was incited by "agent provocateurs" who weren't real Republicans.

For several months, it was unclear whether Johnson would even run for re-election, as he appeared to be undecided.

Several Democrats are running in Wisconsin for the nomination to challenge Johnson, including Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, state treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Outagamie County executive Tom Nelson, and businessman Alex Lasry.

