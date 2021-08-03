'Get a new line of work': GOP's Ron Johnson bashed as 'shock jock' over latest Capitol riot conspiracy theory

On Monday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," reporter John Avlon slammed Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) for his new conspiracy theory that the FBI had advanced warning of the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

"Just the fact that on the day that we learn another officer who responded to the riot has died by suicide, you have one of the people who they were there fighting to protect really questioning the whole thing," said anchor Kate Bolduan.

"He's engaging in the classic Trump game of deflect and project, right?" replied Avlon. "You don't want to deal with the actual facts of what occurred so you'll pass the buck and blame and say it's some kind of conspiracy and if he actually was... concerned there was a lot more to this story, he would have and should have voted for the bipartisan commission to vote. He stonewalled it."

Avlon then said that Johnson is probably better suited to be a right-wing radio barker than a member of the United States Senate.

"The senator should probably get into a new line of work," added Avlon. "He's more like a radio shock jock now. He's not acting like a U.S. senator with access to information."



