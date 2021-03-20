Ron Johnson lies again -- GOP senator 'is making it worse every time he talks': report

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) has spent more than a week attempting to rationalize his widely criticized comments defending the Capitol insurrectionists.

"I knew those were people that loved this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law, so I wasn't concerned," Johnson told the Joe Pags Show. "Had the tables been turned, and President Trump won the election and those were tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and Antifa protesters, I might have been a little concerned."

Even though he prefaced his comments with recognition he would get in trouble for them, Johnson went to to claim there was "no racism involved in this at all."

At an event that appeared to be held at a Hampton Inns hotel, Johnson again attempted to defend himself by falsely claiming all of the violence was on the House side of the Capitol, not the Senate side where he was.

CNN's Manu Raju fact-checked the claim.

"The insurrectionists broke windows on the Senate side and the mob stormed through Senate halls and were confronted by officer Eugene Goodman and then other USCP. Meantime, senators were sheltering in place and later evacuated very close to where the mob was - in the Senate halls," he noted.

Punchbowl News founder John Bresnahan said, "Johnson is making it worse every time he talks about Jan. 6."