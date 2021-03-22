'What a selective memory to have': CNN host nails Ron Johnson for lying about Capitol attack
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) told a crowd of voters that he wasn't concerned during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and that the insurrectionists never came over to the U.S. Senate to attack, they only attacked the House.

"What a selective memory to have,'" said CNN's Ana Cabrera, calling it "a bit of revisionist history." She then proceeded to fact-check everything Johnson said with photos and videos of what actually happened on Jan. 6.

It was just last month that Johnson told a radio host that "it didn't seem like an armed insurrection" and that Trump supporters wouldn't bring weapons to the Capitol. Not only were guns confiscated by police, but there were also weapons charges in indictments proved by photos and videos.

In Johnson's interview with Joe Pags, Johnson admitted that he "might get in trouble" for saying it but that if Black Lives Matter was there, he would have been scared.

Republican strategist Ana Navarro explained that Johnson has to come up with crazy conspiracies because it's the only way he can justify his "stupid votes."

