'Single-worst senator' Ron Johnson hammered for promoting notorious anti-vaxxer as pandemic reignites
Ron Johnson speaks to CNN (screen grab)

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) promoted the work of a notorious COVID-19 conspiracy theorist who frequently dispenses misinformation on Fox News.

Former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson has been dubbed "the pandemic's wrongest man," shamed by the Auschwitz Memorial, temporarily banned from Amazon and suspended from Twitter -- but the Republican senator praised him and shared a link to his subscription newsletter.

"Alex Berenson has been a courageous voice of reason throughout the pandemic. As a result he has been censored. During his suspension on Twitter, you can find him on Substack," Johnson tweeted. "He provides a valuable counter perspective to the group-think mainstream media."

Other social media users provided a litany of reasons to question Berenson's judgment -- and the senator's.















