'Single-worst senator' Ron Johnson hammered for promoting notorious anti-vaxxer as pandemic reignites

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) promoted the work of a notorious COVID-19 conspiracy theorist who frequently dispenses misinformation on Fox News.
Former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson has been dubbed "the pandemic's wrongest man," shamed by the Auschwitz Memorial, temporarily banned from Amazon and suspended from Twitter -- but the Republican senator praised him and shared a link to his subscription newsletter.
"Alex Berenson has been a courageous voice of reason throughout the pandemic. As a result he has been censored. During his suspension on Twitter, you can find him on Substack," Johnson tweeted. "He provides a valuable counter perspective to the group-think mainstream media."
Other social media users provided a litany of reasons to question Berenson's judgment -- and the senator's.
@SenRonJohnson You are the single worst Senator since Joe McCarthy and Rand Paul exists!— Grudgie the Whale (@Grudgie the Whale) 1627913691.0
@SenRonJohnson 1. He's not "courageous". He's profiteering. 2. "Voices of reason" don't push their readers to cont… https://t.co/9kzNQ75gsd— Monty 🇺🇸Lincoln's Speeches🇺🇸 Boa (@Monty 🇺🇸Lincoln's Speeches🇺🇸 Boa) 1627912323.0
Oh Senator, come on man…Alex Berenson is an anti-vaxer who does nothing but spread dangerous misinformation. Which… https://t.co/QcoYxFux9p— Joe Walsh (@Joe Walsh) 1627912458.0
Alex Berenson: 1) Encouraged people to get COVID 2) Urged people not to get the vaccine 3) Compared voluntary vacci… https://t.co/wVVNMzBQGp— Billy Binion (@Billy Binion) 1627912761.0
Alex Berenson is a liar whose lies are killing people. Twitter is right to suspend him and should delete his accoun… https://t.co/xKV0myDE4v— Patrick W. Watson (@Patrick W. Watson) 1627912754.0
@SenRonJohnson Alex Berenson has been wrong about literally everything.— Րυɱ૦Ր Һคς ɿ੮ 🏴 (@Րυɱ૦Ր Һคς ɿ੮ 🏴) 1627911945.0
Yeah, it's definitely the case that he was suspended for being a "courageous voice of reason," sure, and not becaus… https://t.co/XOsJUOUqUy— Philip Bump (@Philip Bump) 1627910832.0
@SenRonJohnson One man's censorship is another man's responsible media choosing not to give a platform to dangerous lies.— Greg considering other countries. NZ looks nice. (@Greg considering other countries. NZ looks nice.) 1627910856.0
@SenRonJohnson @Twittersupport @Twitter should suspend you for promoting and pushing his message as he’s suspended— Sher S (@Sher S) 1627911361.0
Ron Johnson should retire. Alex Berenson is an anti-vaxxer imbecile whose lies have convinced people not to take th… https://t.co/wlwBHUUkQW— Destructive Chemistry (@Destructive Chemistry) 1627911196.0
@SenRonJohnson You mean this Alex Berenson? https://t.co/lm0kqst0tU— Hoboken Urbanist (@Hoboken Urbanist) 1627912791.0
@SenRonJohnson Every. Single. Day. Remind. Them. Of. This. https://t.co/okZj0CsIfw— when_i_pour_i_reign (@when_i_pour_i_reign) 1627911590.0