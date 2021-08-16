RNC chairwoman mocked for 'cheering' Taliban for taking more press questions than Biden

In a tweet this Monday, Republican Party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel used the chaos on Afghanistan to take a shot at President Biden's relationship with the press.

"The Taliban spokesperson has taken more questions from US media in recent days than the President of the United States," McDaniel wrote, likely referring to a recent interview the Taliban's spokesperson gave to MSNBC.

But in the comment thread beneath her tweet, McDaniel's critics weren't impressed with the subject matter of her attempt at a joke.










