Roommate with no criminal record charged with murder for beating Brooklyn mom to death with hammer, wounding her kids
Police investigate the bloody attack inside an apartment 52nd St. in Brooklyn on Wednesday. - Gardiner Anderson/New York Daily News/TNS

A roommate with no criminal record was charged Thursday with brutally beating a Brooklyn mother to death with a hammer and leaving her two young children clinging to life, police said. Liyong Ye, 47, taken into custody Wednesday afternoon moments after the carnage in the Sunset Park apartment was discovered, has been charged with murder, attempted murder, assault and weapons possession Ye allegedly killed Zhao Zhao, 43, inside the apartment on 52nd St. near Fifth Ave. shared by the two families, plus another man. Zhao’s 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter were also attacked and are fighting...