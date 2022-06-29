GOP governor’s former aide hit with new federal charges

A Florida man who was the former chief of staff for Maryland's Republican governor was hit with a superseding indictment late Tuesday.
"Roy C. McGrath, Gov. Larry Hogan’s former chief of staff, is facing a new federal charge of allegedly falsifying and backdating a document that he said was from the governor about a large severance payment he received from his previous job," The Washington Post reported. "McGrath is facing dozens of charges in state and federal court, including wire fraud and embezzlement, stemming from his departure from Maryland Environmental Service, a quasi-public agency he led before becoming the governor’s top aide."
McGrath was initially arrested in October.
“Together with our federal and state partners, our office will continue to investigate and prosecute public officials who attempt to violate their trusted positions," First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Phil Selden said in a statement.
The Maryland U.S. Attorney's office explained the initial charges in October.
"According to the six-count federal indictment filed today in U.S. District Court and the 27-count criminal information filed in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, on December 27, 2016, McGrath was appointed by the Governor of Maryland to serve as Executive Director of Maryland Environmental Service (MES), a corporation owned by the State of Maryland to provide environmental services such as water and wastewater management, solid waste management, composting, recycling, dredged material management and other services to state and local government agencies, federal government entities, and private clients," prosecutors explained.
"The federal and state charges allege that from March 2019 through December 2020, McGrath personally enriched himself by using his positions of trust as the Executive Director of MES and the chief of staff for the Governor of Maryland to cause MES to make payments to McGrath, or on his behalf, to which he was not entitled," prosecutors said. "Specifically, the federal indictment and state criminal information allege: that McGrath caused MES funds to be paid to a museum where he was a member of the Board of Directors instead of using his personal funds to pay his pledge to the museum; that McGrath caused the MES Board of Directors to approve paying McGrath a $233,647.23 severance payment—equal to one year’s salary—upon his departure from MES by falsely telling them that the Governor was aware of and approved the payment; that McGrath caused MES to pay tuition benefits for McGrath after he left MES by personally approving reimbursements for payments made by Subordinate Employee #1 on McGrath's behalf; and that McGrath falsified his time sheets, reporting that he was at work while on two separate vacations in 2019."
McGrath also worked for Wayne Gilchrest, who represented Maryland as a Republican congressman from 1991 to 2009.
“Roy McGrath is an experienced public and private sector leader with a proven track record of managing at every level of government and a passionate commitment to public service,” Hogan said when appointing him chief of staff