Facebook funneled $50,000 to GOP group despite pledge to suspend political donations
Facebook earlier this year vowed to suspend political donations in the wake of the United States Capitol riots -- but Popular Information has discovered that the company funneled $50,000 to the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) just weeks later.

Facebook tells Popular Information that its $50,000 donation is "standard practice" and is being used to pay its "membership dues" to the Republican Lieutenant Governors Association (RLGA).

However, the publication also writes that the RSLC has been directly involved in pushing GOP legislatures to make voting more difficult by supporting "a version of the Georgia voting legislation that was even harsher than the measure that ultimately became law."

The RSLC has also drawn scrutiny for naming Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill as its co-chairman even after he appeared at a "Stop the Steal" pro-Trump rally and publicly endorsed efforts by congressional Republicans to reject the certified 2020 electoral college vote totals.

Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, another member of the group, has come under heavy criticism after he described the January 6th MAGA riots at the United States Capitol building as a "hoax."

