Rubio chooses to speak with Fox News instead because they 'handle him with kid gloves': Florida reporter

A local news reporter in Florida recently took aim at Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) insisting that he has refused to answer his questions and opts to appear on Fox News, instead, because the network's anchors "handle him with kid gloves."

On Sunday, August 14, WPLG News 10 senior political reporter Michael Putney offered a "personal perspective" during his segment as he shared details about his seemingly "unsatisfactory encounter" with the Republican lawmaker. Putney explained why his exchange with the lawmaker was "unsatisfactory."

"Unsatisfactory because he refused to talk to me," Putney said.

According to Putney, he encountered Rubio on Friday, August 12, when he delivered a speech to the American Jewish Coalition at the Mo's Bagels location in Aventura, Fla.

"But they got upset when they learned that I would be the pool reporter," Putney said. "Because Senator Rubio apparently thinks I've been unfair to him because I wrongly said his record of accomplishment is thin."

The reporter also said that he was uninvited from the engagement but still opted to go "because that's what reporters do, especially when a Senator is locked in a tough fight to keep his seat."

"You'd think he'd want media attention, but you'd be wrong," Putney continued. "He wanted our camera there, but not me."

The reporter noted that Rubio participated in a photo opp with a number of his supporters and while his team wanted News 10 to film coverage of the event, they did not want Putney to question him. In fact, Putney claims he was denied access to ask any questions.

"I'm going to push you out of the way if you don't move," Putney can be heard saying in footage from Friday's event

The clip also captured Rubio driving away from the event while Putney noted that he refused to speak with him.

"But Rubio appears frequently on Fox, where he gets softball questions," Putney said. "Senator Rubio obviously likes to go on Fox because they handle him with kid gloves."

Although the two did not speak, Putney made it clear that he would have asked "tough but fair" questions but Rubio can "never find the time" to appear on his show. Putney also attempted to invite the senator again. "Come on, make your best case for reelection," Putney said as he invited the Florida senator on his broadcast yet again. "And, if you want, come on and tell me where to stick it! I can take it. You got a problem with me, tell me to my face."

