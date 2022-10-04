Rubio leads Demings by 6 points in new Mason-Dixon poll

"But he was not ready to move on. Don Jr. was furious on his father’s behalf and looking toward the payback," Haberman wrote.

“They’re all out to get us,” she recalled Don Jr. telling an associate, referring to the media. “You watch what happens now.”



IN OTHER NEWS: Ketanji Brown Jackson levels long-standing conservative claims against voting laws

Since then, Don Jr. has taken a much bigger foray into politics, speaking at political events and promoting Republican candidates around the country. J.D. Vance, Senate candidate in Ohio, was supported by the former president at the urging of Don Jr.

Jr. was listed in Forbes as among the Trump children curious about a possible political career. He has even hinted at a 2024 presidential bid. That said, Dr. Mary Trump, niece of the former president, argued that Don Jr. is the least intelligent of the heirs.

"Donnie is weak in a different way," she said. "He had no intention of striking out on his own. He had no intention of doing anything but sucking up and toeing the line, and the problem is — one of the problems is — and who knows how this happens — but kind of the same problem that happened to him happened to my dad. My grandfather, for whatever reason, didn't like my father and saw something in his sibling Donald, and the only thing that's weird is that Donald did the same thing but with Ivanka."

Haberman's book, "Confidence Man" is available on sale Tuesday and Raw Story has full coverage here.