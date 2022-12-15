Rubio urges US to deny request for undersea internet cable connecting Miami and Cuba
Women use their phones in a street of Havana on July 14, 2021. - YAMIL LAGE/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio is urging the Federal Communications Commission to deny a request to extend a submarine internet cable connection between South Florida and Cuba, the first of its kind, because of the risk that the Cuban government could use it for intelligence purposes. A committee led by the Justice Department comprising the Department of Homeland Security and the Defense Department has already recommended that the FCC deny the application, citing the counterintelligence threat posed by Cuba. If approved, the cable extension would link North Miami Beach and Cojimar, a coastal town ea...